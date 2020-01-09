Election 2020: Varadkar and Martin to meet amid speculation on February vote

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will meet in Dublin on Thursday evening amid mounting speculation the general election will be held next month.

The meeting time and location is unknown, but the leaders will discuss the conclusion of the confidence-and-supply deal between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and the date of the next election. The deal struck in 2016 kept the minority Fine Gael-led Government in power as Fianna Fáil agreed to abstain in key Dáil votes.

Speculation in Fine Gael is growing the Taoiseach may call a snap election for next month, with either February 7th or 14th widely mooted by TDs. Mr Varadkar, however, has largely kept his counsel in public and in private.

In recent days, Mr Martin has said there is “no question” of his party voting for the Government as requested by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who has asked Mr Martin to support the Government in some Dáil votes if there is to be an agreed election date.

However, Mr Martin told Newstalk he would not change his position that Fianna Fáil would only abstain rather than support the Government on certain votes. It sets up a confrontation between the pair at their meeting on Thursday night.

“There is no question of Fianna Fáil taking that position, he knows that,” Mr Martin said, adding Mr Varadkar should seek the support of Independents or smaller parties if he needed to make up the numbers in the Dáil.

Ahead of the meeting between the two men, the Cabinet meets in north Dublin on Thursday.

The Cabinet meeting in Marino, Dublin, will discuss disability issues. The meeting venue – the Marino Institute of Higher Education – is in the Dublin Bay North constituency of Finian McGrath, Minister of State for Disability Issues.

The meeting will also hear proposals for the establishment of a new commission to regulate the media and to replace the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, The plans are being brought to Cabinet by Minister for Communications Richard Bruton.

Mr Bruton is expected to ask colleagues to approve a new commission on the media, including online operators. A levy of media operators is mooted by Mr Bruton, although sources said exact details have yet to be finalised. Mr Bruton is understood to be seeking approval to draft a general scheme of a Bill, meaning the proposals are at a very early stage.

Also at Cabinet, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is expected to seek approval to set aside hundreds of millions of euro every year for the next five years as a buffer against expected drops in corporation tax receipts.

Sources said the move by Mr Donohoe will be in addition to any money set aside for the State’s “rainy-day fund”, which currently holds €1.5 billion.

Mr Donohoe is also expected to update official economic forecasts for 2020. The Department of Finance’s budget-day forecasts predicted GDP growth of 0.7 per cent in 2020, but Budget 2020 was based on the risk of a no-deal Brexit this year, a risk that has now passed.

Sources stressed, however, that any extra money will not be used to increase spending on new policies, such as tax cuts or welfare increases.