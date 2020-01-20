Election 2020: Varadkar and Martin’s first TV debate set for Wednesday

The first televised leaders’ debate between the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will take place on Wednesday night on Virgin Media One.

Broadcaster Pat Kenny will be the moderator in the debate, which is happening earlier in the 2020 general election campaign than had been expected.

RTÉ television and Virgin Media will also host multi-party leaders’ debates in addition to the head-to-heads between Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin.

The State broadcaster has reiterated that it will not be including Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald in the Prime Time leaders’ debate scheduled for February 4th.

Sinn Féin is consulting its lawyers and will write to RTÉ over its decision to only have Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin as participants in the Prime Time debate.

RTÉ said the first leaders’ debate on Monday, January 27th, on Claire Byrne Live would include leaders from a number of political parties.

“In approaching election coverage the RTÉ election steering group has regard to objective and impartial criteria, such as the results of the last comparable election (in this instance, the general election 2016) and the results of intervening elections, such as the 2019 local and European elections,” a spokeswoman for RTÉ said. “Other factors are also considered in RTÉ coverage of the campaign.”

Sinn Féin’s director of elections Pearse Doherty is to write to RTÉ management immediately asking the broadcaster to reconsider its decision.

Speaking on Sunday, Ms McDonald said “almost half of the electorate won’t vote for Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael in any circumstances”.

“It’s wrong for the national broadcaster to exclude so many voices,” she said. “It’s a bit of a farce to say that you can have a debate between two parties that are virtually identical in policy terms and a debate between two men who have been in government together for the last four years through the confidence-and-supply agreement.

“It’s not about me and it’s not even about Sinn Féin. You cannot decide that you attach greater weight to the vote of one section of the people and not the other. I was surprised at the extent to which people raised this issue with me.

“It’s unfair to exclude other voices. We are going to challenge it hard.”