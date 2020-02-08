Election 2020: Strong turnout reported as voting continues around Ireland

High turnout has been reported in many parts of the country as voting continues to elect the 33rd Dáil.

Turnout was as high as 34 per cent in some areas by midday as voters cast their ballots on a Saturday for the first time in the history of the State. The day of the week, an Ireland rugby match and an approaching storm may all impact how many people turning up to cast their ballots.

Voting will close at 10pm and counting will begin on Sunday morning at 9am.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed Saturday voting would help families and younger voters living or studying away from home, but others were sceptical as to its intended impact and question how it would upset the traditional rhythms of weekday voting.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina casting their votes St Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Photograph: Alan Betson

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar casting his vote in Castleknock.Photograph: Alan Betson

It was anticipated that the Ireland vs Wales rugby match and GAA fixtures would also have an effect on what time people would go to their local polling station.

Add to that the arrival of Storm Ciara - with severe wind warnings in place between noon and 4pm - and a number of variables could be behind what appears to be a increase in voter turnout during the morning.

In Co Wicklow, 34 per cent of the electorate had turned out to cast their ballots at one polling station by the coast at Bray by midday, according to the Wicklow returning officer’s office. In Blessington, in the west of the county, turnout was 25 per cent.

Overall in west Wicklow, figures ranged between 18 and 25 per cent.

In the east of the county, turnout was averaging around 20 per cent by noon.

“In some areas it is high, in some not as high,” said one official.

In Dublin, turnout by midday was up by around 3 or 4 per centage points overall on last year’s local and European elections.

More than 22 per cent of the electorate at a polling station at De La Salle school in Dublin Bay North had cast their votes five hours after voting began.

There were stark variances between two polling stations in Dublin Central: At St Paul’s CBS in the north inner city, turnout was just over 12 per cent, compared to more than 20 per cent at Glasnevin National School.

A woman fills out her ballot paper in Bunscoil Chriost Rí school in Cork. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty

There was a similar pattern in Dublin Bay South.

Just over 14 per cent had cast their votes at Ringsend National School, contrasting with almost 21 per cent at Sandymount’s Scoil Mhuire.

In Cork, turnout was up significantly on the last general election by midday.

The county’s four constituencies all recorded just over 17 per cent, compared to between 12 and 14 per cent in 2016.

Evan O’Brien, of the Cork County Returning Office, said there was a “boost” turnout after “a very slow early morning considering that the election is being held on a Saturday.”

“Normal voting patterns are likely to change given the Irish rugby match and other weekend activities,” he said.

“In contrast to figures for previous recent votes, people are turning out more in the middle of the day with voting expected to lag later in the afternoon and into the evening as there will be less of a post-working-day rush.”

The election campaign saw all parties claim they could meet a demand for change from the electorate. About 3.5 million people are eligible to vote at 6,500 polling stations in 39 constituencies.

The most recent opinion poll, the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll, put Sinn Féin out in front, followed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, although the gap between the three larger parties has been relatively small.

Polls opened at 7am and close at 10pm. The Irish Times will publish an exit poll as soon as voting ends at 10pm, giving the first indication of the outcome of General Election 2020. The results of the poll will be announced simultaneously at 10pm on irishtimes.com and on RTÉ One television. The poll, carried out by Ipsos MRBI, has been commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and University College Dublin.

Voters will elect 159 members of the 33rd Dáil which will have 160 seats, two more than the 32nd Dáil, with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl automatically returned in Kildare South. The new Dáil is due to meet on Thursday, February 20th.

At the dissolution of the last Dáil, Fine Gael had 47 seats; Fianna Fáil had 45, excluding Mr Ó Fearghaíl; Sinn Féin had 22; Labour, seven; Solidarity-People Before Profit, six; Green Party, three; Social Democrats, two; Independents4Change, one; Aontú, one; and Independents and others, 22.

One seat was vacant due to the resignation of former Fine Gael Cork North Central TD, Dara Murphy.

There are 516 declared candidates and 160, or 31 per cent, are women. Marese Skehan, an independent candidate in Tipperary, died after nominations closed.