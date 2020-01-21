An economy that is the envy of Europe, at least in terms of GDP growth in recent years, is not translating into votes for Fine Gael, the party that has overseen a revival in our economic fortunes. The party is rewarded with just 23 per cent of first-preference votes in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll, its lowest rating since the 2016 General Election.

In contrast, Fianna Fail have held steady on 25 per cent, taking top spot for the first time in three years. The real gainers, however, are Sinn Féin, up seven points to 21 per cent.