Election 2020: Strap yourselves in - it's Manifesto Friday
Inside Politics: Both parties are unveiling manifestos amid criticism over ‘insane’ election promises
Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will unveil their vision for the country. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
With two weeks to go before polling day, today is the day we finally get a look at some of the party manifestos.
Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will unveil their vision for the country so we can expect further promises on childcare, the economy, education, health, justice and housing, among other topics.