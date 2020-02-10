Election 2020: Stephen Matthews (Green Party)

Green Party TD Steven Matthews (49) has been a county councillor for the Bray area since 2014.

Matthews, who studied planning and environmental management at DIT, served an electrical apprenticeship with Irish Rail and has worked in railway signalling engineering for the past 25 years.

He was first elected as a Bray town councillor in 2008 and gained a seat on Wicklow County Council six years later.

He topped the poll in last year’s local elections, riding a wave of Green popularity. He also served as cathaoirleach of Bray District in 2016 and 2019.

In addition to Green Party politics, he has been an active member of Bray Tidy Towns, Crosscare and An Taisce.

He is the party’s spokesman on water, and has campaigned locally on protecting the natural environment, climate action, inappropriate development and improving public spaces and public transport in Wicklow.

He lives in Bray and is married with two children.