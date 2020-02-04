Election 2020: Sinn Féin takes the lead with strong poll showing

Irish Times poll shows party leading the field at 25 per cent with Fianna Fáil at 23 per cent and Fine Gael at 20 per cent

Harry McGee

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald: her party is at 25 per cent in the latest Irish Times poll. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Has this been the high point for Sinn Féin? It had an amazing day on Monday, with inclusion into the election leaders’ debate on RTÉ and an even bigger win in The Irish Times Ipsos MRBI poll.

For those who took a short trip to Mars last night, it showed Sinn Féin at 25 per cent, Fianna Fáil at 23, Fine Gael at 20, the Greens at 8, Labour at 4, Social Democrats at 2, and Others, including small parties with 1 per cent support, at 20.

