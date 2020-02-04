Has this been the high point for Sinn Féin? It had an amazing day on Monday, with inclusion into the election leaders’ debate on RTÉ and an even bigger win in The Irish Times Ipsos MRBI poll.

For those who took a short trip to Mars last night, it showed Sinn Féin at 25 per cent, Fianna Fáil at 23, Fine Gael at 20, the Greens at 8, Labour at 4, Social Democrats at 2, and Others, including small parties with 1 per cent support, at 20.