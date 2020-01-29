Election 2020: Sinn Féin recovers as it catches election wave

Inside Politics: Everyone has underestimated the electorate’s mood for change

Harry McGee

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty and president Mary Lou McDonald at the launch of the party’s election manifesto in Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

In the world of surfing, timing is everything. You wait on the shore for weeks, and months, and then suddenly the ideal conditions materialise out of nowhere - without rhyme or reason. It doesn’t matter what you have done or haven’t done, you just catch that wave and surf it home.

That’s Sinn Féin right now. It seems to have staged a Lazarus-style recovery in the eight short months after it was pummelled in the local and European elections. When commentators (including this one) looked at the signs, they suggested the party was in slippage territory. That view was shared by just about everybody – including Sinn Féin.

