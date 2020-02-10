Election 2020: Simon Harris (Fine Gael)

Minister for Health in the outgoing Government, Simon Harris (33) had a huge portfolio to contend with.

Health was one of the biggest issues arising throughout the campaign, with constituents raising concerns about a shortage of hospital beds, the spiralling cost of the National Children’s Hospital and recruitment and retention problems for doctors and nurses.

Despite this, Harris remained a popular choice in his constituency and retained his seat for the third consecutive election.

Elected to the Dáil in 2011, and the youngest TD at the time, Harris was seen as a promising, young politician for the Fine Gael party and was quickly promoted to minister of state at the Department of Finance in 2014.

The Greystones-based candidate cut his political teeth campaigning on issues such as autism and was elected to Wicklow County Council in 2009 with the highest percentage vote of any councillor.

He ran unsuccessfully as a Fine Gael candidate in the South constituency for the European Parliament elections in 2014.