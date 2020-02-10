Election 2020: Seán Sherlock (Labour)

In 2016 Seán Sherlock (47) was one of only seven out of 37 TDs elected in 2011 to survive the battering Labour got after its coalition with Fine Gael. And he has survived again, securing his Mallow base in Cork East.

In the last Dáil, as spokesman on children and youth affairs he contributed frequently on the Scouting Ireland abuse controversy, on childcare costs and provision, and on insurance for creches. He is also the party’s justice spokesman and holds the communications, climate change and natural resources portfolio. His legislative proposals include a data-related Bill to reduce TV licence fee evasion.

During the Fine Gael-Labour coalition he served as minister of state for research and innovation at the Departments of Enterprise and of Education before becoming minister of state for foreign affairs.

Married with a child, his hobbies include kayaking, mountaineering and rugby. A son of the late former TD Joe Sherlock he was first elected to the Dáil in 2007 after serving on Mallow Town Council and Cork County Council.