Election 2020: Seán Crowe (Sinn Féin)

Seán Crowe (62) has been TD for the Dublin South-West constituency since 2011. He had previously been a TD here between 2002 and 2007, but lost his seat that year. He was co-opted on to South Dublin County Council and retained that seat in 2009.

He stood unsuccessfully for Dublin South-West in the 1989 general election. In 1999, he was elected as a South Dublin County councillor, representing Tallaght South. On the same day he was an unsuccessful candidate for the Dublin constituency for the European Parliament.

Crowe was born in Dublin and worked as a community activist, and has been involved in politics since 1989. He was head of the Sinn Féin mission to the Forum for Peace and Reconciliation at Dublin Castle in the 1990s. He represented the party in the multiparty negotiations that led up to the Good Friday agreement in 1998.

He is married to Pamela Kane, and they live in Tallaght. They have two children.