Election 2020: Seán Canney (Ind)

Seán Canney was one of the key independents in the outgoing Fine Gael-led government.He served as minister of state for natural resources, community affairs and digital development – appointed in October 2018. A poll-topping performance has returned him to the new Dáil.

He has been a TD for the Galway East since 2016. Retaining his seat is down to a strong local organisation concentrated in Tuam, north Galway.

With the latest revision of the three-seater, he in effect lost some 1,000 first preferences but being in office in the outgoing government brought dividends to the constituency. This included substantial investment in flooding relief, notably in southern and eastern parts of the constituency, as well as in Claregalway.

He is ready to support any of the three main parties that might form a new government, provided local housing; health, transport and agricultural issues are addressed in any programme for government.