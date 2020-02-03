Election 2020: RTÉ to invite McDonald to leaders’ TV debate

RTÉ will reverse its position and invite Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to participate in Tuesday evening’s final leaders’ TV debate of the general election campaign.

The debate was scheduled to be between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin with Sinn Féin’s requests for Ms McDonald’s inclusion repeatedly rebuffed.

RTÉ had previously said its approach to leaders’ debates was based on empirical data on previous vote shares, but indicated that it was “open to evaluate representations by political parties”.

Sinn Féin and the Labour Party made fresh bids for inclusion on Sunday, and the RTÉ steering committee, which oversees election coverage met on Monday morning to discuss the issue.

It is expected that a decision will be issued shortly, but The Irish Times understands Ms McDonald is to be invited to participate in Tuesday’s debate.

Sinn Féin has polled strongly in all opinion polls since the campaign began, reaching joint first place with Fianna Fáil in a Red C poll in the Sunday Business Post.

Both Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin have said they have no difficulty with Ms McDonald being admitted to the debate.

While Ms McDonald has declined to say that she will be a candidate for Taoiseach when the new Dáil meets, her party is not running enough candidates to make her the largest party in a new coalition.

However, the momentum achieved by Sinn Féin in the campaign so far meant that the pressure on RTÉ to reverse its position was intense.

Speaking on the campaign trail in Dublin Mid-West on Monday, Ms McDonald said RTÉ was wrong in its initial decision to exclude her from the televised debate.

“They are the national broadcaster, they have a duty to present an informed, balanced debate,” she said in Clondalkin on Monday afternoon.

“The idea of having the two men who were in Government together for the last five years debating each other on their shared record is farcical,” she said.