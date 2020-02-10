Election 2020: Robert Troy (Fianna Fáil)

Incumbent Robert Troy (38) served as a member of Westmeath County Council from 2004 to 2011, before his election to the Dáil in 2011.

One of the youngest members of the Fianna Fáil party, he has been a spokesman on a number of portfolios during his tenure as a TD, including transport, tourism and sport, business, enterprise and innovation and children and youth affairs.

Throughout the course of the last Dáil, he served on the Oireachtas Committee on Business, Enterprise and Innovation. He was also a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport before resigning from the committee in July 2019.

His political priorities are supporting small enterprises, incentivising commerce in the community, reducing childcare costs for working parents and addressing the skills shortage particularly in the hospitality sector.

The former postmaster lives in Mullingar and maintains involvement with a number of local community groups including the North Westmeath Suicide Outreach Group, North Westmeath Hospice and Ballynacargy GAA club.