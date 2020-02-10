Election 2020: Richard O’Donoghue (Independent)

Richard O’Donoghue (49) is a father of four, married to wife Kay, and is living in Granagh, Ballingarry, West Limerick.

A self-employed building contractor, the Independent TD is a former Fianna Fáil councillor who contested his first local election in 2009 for the party, but failed to win a seat on the council.

He successfully ran again in 2014 for Fianna Fáil, but left the party in 2015 and changed to Independent.

He was unsuccessful as an Independent candidate in the 2016 general election.

He was re-elected to Limerick City and County Council in May last year.