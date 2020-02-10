Election 2020: Result due to voter ‘impatience’ over housing and health, says Coveney

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has described the verdict of voters as “harsh” and a result of the public being “impatient” for more housing and a better health service.

Housing and health were the key issues of the “hugely disappointing” election, he told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

Counting in the general election resumed in centres across the State this morning with 77 of 160 seats left to be filled.

Thirteen of 39 constituencies have completed their count with Sinn Féin currently leading with 30 seats, Fianna Fáil on 17, Fine Gael on 14; Independents on 10, Green Party on five, Social Democrats on three, Solidarity People Before Profit on two and Labour on two.

Mr Coveney said housing and health were “undoubtedly the two big issues of the campaign and people were impatient for progress and an improvement to public services in both of those areas.”

Mr Coveney said the electorate had voted for something more radical in the belief it could be delivered quicker, adding that he wasn’t sure it could.

“I accept that not enough has happened in the minds of the electorate and the public to be satisfied with the Government’s performance in both of those areas,” he said.

Fine Gael, he believed, had made a credible case about having made significant progress on the housing crisis.

But he said the election campaign “got away from us” in the first couple of weeks and it was “everyone against the government party”.

Asked if Taoiseach Leo Varadkar should continue as party leader, Mr Coveney said he should.

Sinn Féin seeks left coalition

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin says it has won the general election and wants to sit down for talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the formation of a new government, Mary Lou McDonald has said.

“Sinn Féin has won the election. We have won the popular vote,” the party’s leader said.

Sinn Féin has run 42 candidates with both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael running double that amount and while the party is currently leading the polls, the final result may see either of the other two parties with more seats than Sinn Féin.

Ms McDonald said her preference remains a government without either of the two formerly largest parties, but added that “grown up people” sit down and talk.

“The democratic thing is for them to speak to me and stop this business of saying Sinn Féin can be put on the margin . . .So many people now have chosen us to represent them,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms McDonald said she has made contact with a number of left party groups and will also speak to Independents. She said she was “very glad” that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has “come to his senses” by seemingly softening his opposition to a coalition with Sinn Féin, she said.

The Sinn Féin leader also admitted the party, which stormed home in many constituencies with huge surpluses, should have ran more candidates.

Fianna Fáil will ‘certainly’ talk to Sinn Féin

Dara Calleary, Fianna Fáil’s director of elections, said his party will “certainly” talk with Sinn Féin about a programme for government.

Speaking after Ms McDonald on Morning Ireland, he said, “We will see what programme they put together,” he said.

“We certainly will engage with them, we are not going to refuse to talk to them.”

Fine Gael

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was elected on the fifth count in Dublin West, reiterated he would not form a government with Sinn Féin, but indicated a coalition with Fianna Fáil could be possible, saying “we are willing to talk to other parties about the possibility of forming a new government, one that would lead the country forward for the next five years”.

Counting continues

Meanwhile, counting got under way from 9am this morning but final results may take a number of days. Labour leader Brendan Howlin was elected in Wexford late on Monday morning bringing the party’s total seat count to date to two. In the same constituency Verona Murphy is now in third place with 9,014 votes and looks like getting a seat. In Dublin North-West, co-leader of the Social Democrats Róisín Shortall was elected. In Wicklow, Fianna Fail’s high-profile health spokesman Stephen Donnelly TD is facing a tight battle to hold onto his seat. Donnelly surged to an impressive poll-topping victory in the last general election as a Social Democrat representative. However, his move to Fianna Fail has severely dented his support and now finds himself competing for the final seat in Wicklow with Fine Gael junior minister Andrew Doyle.

Casualties

There have been a number of high profile casualties so far. Minister for Transport Shane Ross lost his seat in Dublin-Rathdown, while his fellow Independent Cabinet minister Katherine Zappone looked set to lose out in Dublin South-West. Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty lost her seat in Meath East. Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor lost her seat in Dún Laoghaire, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger lost her seat in Dublin West and Government chief whip Seán Kyne looks likely to lose his seat in Galway West. The former Labour leader Joan Burton lost her seat in Dublin West, while high-profile Fine Gael backbenchers Noel Rock and Kate O’Connell are likely to lose out. Fianna Fáil’s Brexit Spokesperson Lisa Chambers lost her seat in Mayo.