Election 2020: Peter Burke (Fine Gael)

A surprising winner in the 2016 election, Peter Burke (36) has retained his seat and will continue to serve as a TD in the Longford-Westmeath constituency for a second term.

Burke emerged as a new Fine Gael TD in the constituency in 2016, while his two sitting colleagues, James Bannon and Gabrielle McFadden, lost their Dáil seats.

A strong interest in finance and taxation policy, Burke was soon appointed to the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, the finance committee and later the Rural and Community Development Committee.

His political priorities include securing increased capital expenditure for job growth, for public transport and infrastructure and securing more resources for Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

Burke, a county councillor since 2009, grew up on a farm near Mullingar. Educated at St Mary’s CBS primary and secondary school in Mullingar, he graduated with a commerce degree from NUI Galway in 2004.

Trained as a chartered accountant, he is married with two children.