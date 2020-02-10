Election 2020: Peadar Tóibín (Aontu)

The leader of political party Aontu Peadar Tóibín (45) was first elected to the Dáil in 2011.

Tóibín was previously a TD with Sinn Féin but left the party after a continuing disagreement with their policy position on abortion.

He subsequently established Aontu, a conservative, all-Ireland party campaigning for Irish unity.

He was previously the chairman of the Oireachtas committee for arts, heritage, regional, rural and Gaeltacht affairs before it was dissolved in September 2017.

He graduated in economics and politics from UCD and holds a postgraduate degree in enterprise from the Michael Smurfit School of Business.

Before his election as a TD, he was a self-employed management consultant working in the enterprise sector in Ireland and Scotland.

A former deputy mayor of Navan, Tóibín has always been heavily involved with the local community.

He was the founder and chair of the Save Navan Hospital Campaign and also campaigned locally against water charges. He is married to Deirdre and they have four children.