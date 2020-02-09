Election 2020: Pat Buckley (Sinn Féin)

Pat Buckley (50) looked vulnerable in Cork East until the Sinn Féin surge helped him retain the seat he first won in 2016.

A thoughtful and impassioned speaker on mental health issues, his political career has been driven to a large extent by the suicide of two of his brothers about whom he has spoken in the Dáil.

Their deaths prompted him to found a suicide-prevention charity the Let’s Get Together Foundation and he is a member of a number of local community organisations.

He is the party’s spokesman on mental health and suicide prevention.

The 50-year-old married father of two who was educated at Waterford Institute of Technology hails from Midleton, where he first served as a town councillor before election to Cork County Council.

In 2017 he was charged with a public order offence for verbally abusing gardaí while drunk when he was told to turn down loud music at a child’s party. He subsequently apologised for the incident.