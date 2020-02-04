Election 2020: Party leaders debate ‘the election of change’

Sinn Féin’s suitability to be a party of government was one of the dominant themes of the final TV debate between the main party leaders, with questions raised about the party’s economic policies and its paramilitary associations.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and his Fianna Fáil counterpart, Micheál Martin, focused on potential weaknesses in Sinn Féin’s appeal to voters during the second leaders’ debate of the campaign on RTÉ on Tuesday evening, which was moderated by Miriam O’Callaghan and Dave McCullagh.

It followed the emergence of Sinn Féin as the most popular party among the electorate after overtaking both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll.

Ms McDonald’s late addition to the line-up for the debate was confirmed on Monday on foot of a series of polls which showed a surge of support for Sinn Féin by the electorate. The original decision by RTÉ to exclude had been sharply criticised by the Sinn Féin president, who used Tuesday’s debate to highlight how there was “a thirst for change” from voters after years of a Fine Gael government supported by Fianna Fáil.

While Ms McDonald was regarded by some political observers as benefiting by not participating in the first leaders’ debate hosted on Virgin Media Television on January 22nd, she faced close scrutiny on several issues on Tuesday evening, with Mr Varadkar claiming Sinn Féin was “soft on crime” and having a manifesto “full of taxes”.

Desperation

Mr Martin pointed out that Sinn Féin had repeatedly voted against supporting the continuation of the Offences Against the State Act.

The Sinn Féin leader described the Fine Gael leader’s criticism of her party’s stance on the Special Criminal Court as “a clarion call of desperation”.

However, she declined to directly answer a question on whether she supported the Special Criminal Court, and instead remarked that there was need of 21st century processes to deal with “21st century criminals”.

With just four days to go to polling day on Saturday, all three leaders were conscious that many voters still remain undecided as they pitched various policies in a bid to win support at a crucial stage of the campaign.

In a debate in which each party leader frequently attacked both their opponents, the Fine Gael leader acknowledged it was a “change election”, adding that his government had been driving change across social reform, a growing economy, Garda resources and preparing for the impact of Brexit.

“That is the kind of change I’ve been making happen, and I want to see it through,” Mr Varadkar.

The Taoiseach warned that a Fianna Fáil government would “wreck the economy”, while a Sinn Féin victory would put people’s jobs and income at risk.

Mr Varadkar sought to defend his government’s policy on housing, claiming the figures at addressing the crisis were starting to move in the right direction.

Market

However, the Fianna Fáil leader said Fine Gael had “left everything to the market for too long”.

Ms McDonald justified her party’s policy to introduce a rent freeze, claiming the scale of the housing problem required such intervention. She accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of respectively being the party of developers and landlords.

Mr Martin claimed the charge that Fianna Fáil had been in government for four years was “the big lie of the campaign”, and defended his party’s role in a confidence and supply agreement as doing “the right thing by the country”.

The Fianna Fáil leader said people wanted change, and said his party would bring it in in the area of insurance, housing childcare and health.