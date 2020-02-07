Election 2020: Parties make final pitches ahead of tomorrow’s vote
Inside Politics: Broadcast moratorium banning TV and radio discussion of election begins at 2pm today
From left: Ruth Coppinger Solidarity-People before Profit; Róisín Shortall, Social Democrats co-leader; Brendan Howlin, Labour Party leader; Peadar Tóibín, Aontú leader; and Eamon Ryan, Green Party leader. Photograph: Maxwells
Good morning.
So this is it: after three-and-a-half weeks of intense electioneering by candidates all over the country, this is the last day of the general election campaign.