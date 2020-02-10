Election 2020: Neasa Hourigan (Green Party)

Neasa Hourigan originally trained and worked as an architect but, after the recession hit, she moved into third-level education. She has a professional background as a specialist in creating sustainable communities and was a university lecturer in environmental development and design.

She is a mother of three and a full-time carer for her oldest child. She and her family have lived in Cabra, Dublin, for 15 years. She says she wants to focus on carers and disabilities once she enters the Dáil. She also wants to make Dublin more accessible for those with disabilities and says investment must be made for those who commute or travel by walking. She is chairwoman of policy for the Green Party and describes herself as a “policy nerd”. She said she would use her expertise in housing in the Dáil also.