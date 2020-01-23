Election 2020: Micheál Martin rules out Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael ‘grand coalition’

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has said his party will not form a “grand coalition” with Fine Gael after the general election.

Mr Martin said his party was interested in creating a new government with other “centre” parties such as Labour and the Greens.

When asked if he would consider a confidence and supply agreement, similar to how his party supported the Fine Gael minority Government over the last four years, Mr Martin said Fianna Fáil was not interested in such an arrangement.

“That’s our position,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar raised the possibility of a grand coalition or supporting a Fianna Fáil minority government during a leaders’ debate on Virgin Media on Wednesday night.

Mr Martin did not reply to his point during the debate, moderated by Pat Kenny, and declined to answer questions on the subject when asked by reporters as he left the TV station after the debate.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Thursday, Mr Martin said: “People want change, that’s the message we’re receiving, they want Fine Gael out of office and we’ve made it very clear we want to go into government with other centre parties, clearly Labour and the Greens are the ones we’d be interested going into government with, but that’s to be determined by the people.

“Fine Gael need to come out of government, they’ve been there too long, they haven’t delivered on key issues such as housing.

“The people want a new government, that means a completely new government.” - PA

