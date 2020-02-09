Election 2020: Michael Moynihan (Fianna Fáil)

A dairy farmer by profession, Michael Moynihan (52) is the Fianna Fáil party whip and member of the Oireachtas Committee on Procedure.

He weighed into the controversy over the expenses of Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy when he requested that the Dáil’s members’ interests committee investigate Mr Murphy’s attendances in the House.

A TD since 1997, in the last Dáil term he introduced legislation to amend the Valuation Act so that licensed premises would only face the property charge on the element of property used to sell alcohol but excluding community halls and function rooms.

From Kiskeam he attended Boherbue Comprehensive School in Mallow and the Cork Institute of Technology.

Party whip since 2016, he was spokesman on communications, energy and natural resources for the previous five years. He is also a former chairman of the youth wing of the party Ógra Fhianna Fáil.

Married with a daughter and son, he is a member of the ICMSA and a member of the Kiskeam GAA club.