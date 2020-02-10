Election 2020: Michael Healy-Rae (Independent)

Poll-topper Michael Healy-Rae, whose trademark look includes a flat cap, is a native of Kilgarvan.

The 53-year-old Independent is the youngest son of the late TD Jackie Healy-Rae, whom he succeeded upon his retirement in the 2011 election.

Prior to entering national politics, he previously served Kilgarvan in Kerry County Council, having first been elected in 1999.

He has been a loud opposing voice to tighter rules and regulations on drink-driving and also vocally supported farmers and rural Ireland in climate change debates.

He was also the chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on European Union Affairs in the 32nd Dáil.

Prior to the dissolution of the Dáil, he was one of a number of rural TDs who intended to put down a motion of no confidence in outgoing Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Married to Eileen, they have five children. He has written two books in recent years – Time to Talk and A Listening Ear – both of which detail life in rural Ireland.