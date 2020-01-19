Election 2020: Meath East constituency profile

Meath East (three seats)

Current: 2 FG, 1 FF

The three sitting TDs in Meath East have the constituency nicely divided between them based on geographical location.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty, a competent, straight-talking TD who never shies away from a debate, is based in Ratoath and covers the south of the county including the constituency’s largest town, Ashbourne.

Fianna Fáil TD Thomas Byrne overlaps with her in Ashbourne, where he too has a constituency office. Based in Colpe, further north, he covers the middle of the constituency.

He and Minister of State Helen McEntee overlap in Kells, where both have offices. McEntee from Nobber is seen as a reserved but smart politician who has performed well on the international Brexit stage.

Meath East is a commuter belt constituency and might seem to be a place ripe for the Green Party surge surfacing elsewhere.

But as part of the Royal County it is also an agricultural constituency with rich farmland and an ambivalent attitude to the green movement.

Public transport is a major issue of concern for the thousands of commuters from the constituency’s dormer towns and childcare is a major bone of contention for many commuters who have to bring their children into town with them because of difficulties in accessing local crèches.

Political fire power

Green Party candidate Sean McCabe, a scientist and as yet little-known contestant, cannot compete with the political fire power of the high-profile, heavy-hitting sitting TDs.

Sinn Féin councillor Darren O’Rourke, a member of the party’s ard comhairle, or national executive, has consistently polled well and came fourth in the 2016 election, but is not seen as having enough sway to challenge for a seat.

One of Meath County Council’s most high-profile members is former Fianna Fáil member and now Independent councillor Sharon Keogan, who last year became the first female to win a council seat in two electoral areas – Ashbourne and Bettystown/Laytown.

Her Duleek office was petrol-bombed in recent days and she has said it is because she had spoken out against drug dealing in the area. She is talked about as a potential TD in the future but it is unlikely this time out.

The Fianna Fáil TD Byrne topped the poll and was elected on the first count in 2016. His running mate is Ratoath-based councillor Deirdre Geraghty-Smith, who covers the urban areas of Dunboyne and Dunshaughlin.

Meath East has the remains of a Labour party base, having most recently held a seat through Dominic Hannigan from 2011 to 2016.

The party recently selected as its candidate former president of the Union of Students in Ireland Cllr Annie Hoey, who the party has high hopes for down the line.

But the three incumbents look safe and solid this time around.

Prediction: FG 2, FF 1 (no change)

Candidates: Regina Doherty TD (FG), Helen McEntee TD (FG), Thomas Byrne TD (FF), Cllr Deirdre Geraghty-Smith (FF), Cllr Darren O’Rourke (SF), Cllr Annie Hoey (Labour), Seán McCabe (GP), Cllr Emer Tóibín (Aontú), Cllr Sharon Keogan (Ind)