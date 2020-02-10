Election 2020: McDonald says she ‘may well be the next Taoiseach’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she “may well be the next Taoiseach”.

In an impromptu walkabout around Dublin’s Moore Street, the Sinn Féin president was asked whether she will be the next leader of Ireland.

“I may well be the next Taoiseach, yes,” she said.

The Sinn Féin leader earlier welcomed what she has called the “softening” of Fianna Fáil’s stance on a coalition with her party.

As counting continued in 25 constituencies, Ms McDonald claimed that Sinn Féin had “won” the election on the basis it had received the largest share of the popular vote.

With party has already secured its highest ever total in an Irish election, with 37 Sinn Féin TDs elected so far. However, Fianna Fáil is still expected to be the largest party in terms of seat numbers.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Ms McDonald said she was glad that Mr Martin had “come to his senses” when making comments on Sunday that seemed to open the door to possible talks with Sinn Féin. The was a departure from his consistent line during the campaign that Fianna Fáil would not agree to any arrangement with Sinn Féin. Ms McDonald said her preference remains a government without either of the two formerly largest parties, but added that “grown up people” sit down and talk.

Also speaking this morning, Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary said his party would “certainly” be willing to talk to Sinn Féin.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has described the verdict of voters as “harsh” and a result of the public being “impatient” for more housing and a better health service.

Housing and health were the key issues of the “hugely disappointing” election, he told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

Election 2020 SEE FULL RESULTS

He said Fine Gael needs to respond with “more radical thinking” in terms of delivering the public services which people clearly expect on foot of a thriving economy.

Counting in the general election resumed in centres across the State this morning with 35 of 160 seats left to be filled at the time of writing, 5pm.

Sinn Féin has so far taken 37 seats; Fianna Fáil is on 27; Fine Gael is on 24; Green Party is on 10; Social Democrats is on 4; Labour is on 3; Solidarity-People Before Profit is on 3; Aontu is on 1; and Independents have 14.

Voters ‘impatient’

Mr Coveney said housing and health were “undoubtedly the two big issues of the campaign and people were impatient for progress and an improvement to public services in both of those areas.”

Mr Coveney said the electorate had voted for something more radical in the belief it could be delivered quicker, adding that he wasn’t sure it could.

“I accept that not enough has happened in the minds of the electorate and the public to be satisfied with the Government’s performance in both of those areas,” he said.

Fine Gael, he believed, had made a credible case about having made significant progress on the housing crisis.

But he said the election campaign “got away from us” in the first couple of weeks and it was “everyone against the government party”.

Asked if Leo Varadkar should continue as party leader, Mr Coveney said he should.

On Monday, Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael will “do it’s duty” and lead the Opposition if it cannot form a government. In such a scenario he would seek to stay on as leader of Fine Gael but “that will be a matter for my party.”

The Taoiseach who was elected on the fifth count in Dublin West said,“I hope they’ll keep me on but if they don’t I’ll stay here and represent the place I grew up, the people who supported me.”

Asked by Sky News what he would have done differently in the election he said: “There’s always things you would have done the same and things you would do differently but I think overall we had a good campaign.” He said his biggest regret was there wasn’t more time to show results in housing and again ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin.

Counting continues

Meanwhile, counting got under way from 9am this morning but final results may take a number of days. Labour leader Brendan Howlin was elected in Wexford late on Monday morning bringing the party’s total seat count to date to two. In the same constituency Independent Verona Murphy, a former Fine Gael byelection candidate, was elected on the 11th count. In Dublin North-West, co-leader of the Social Democrats Róisín Shortall was elected, with more good news for the party in Dublin Central where Gary Gannon was elected.

Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe was also elected on the final count in Dublin Central.

In Wicklow, Fianna Fáil’s high-profile health spokesman Stephen Donnelly TD is facing a tight battle to hold onto his seat.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy held on to his seat in Dublin Bay South as did Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan though neither of them reached the quota. Former Fianna Fáil, now Sinn Féin councillor Chris Andrews also took a seat in the constituency while Eamon Ryan topped the poll in the four-seater constituency on Sunday. Turnout in Saturday’s election was 62.9 per cent. Full constituency results are available here.

Casualties

There have been a number of high profile casualties so far. Minister for Transport Shane Ross lost his seat in Dublin-Rathdown, while his fellow Independent Cabinet minister Katherine Zappone looked set to lose out in Dublin South-West. Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty lost her seat in Meath East. Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor lost her seat in Dún Laoghaire, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger lost her seat in Dublin West and Government chief whip Seán Kyne looks likely to lose his seat in Galway West. The former Labour leader Joan Burton lost her seat in Dublin West, while high-profile Fine Gael backbenchers Kate O’Connell has lost her seat in Dublin Bay South while Fianna Fáil’s Brexit Spokesperson Lisa Chambers lost her seat in Mayo. Fine Gael’s Catherine Byrne lost her seat in Dublin South Central while Fianna Fáil’s TD Malcolm Byrne, who was elected for the first time in November’s by-election, failed to retain his seat in Wexford.