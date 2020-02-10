Election 2020: McDonald ‘may well be Taoiseach’ as remaining Dáil seats fill up

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she “may well be the next Taoiseach” as the last remaining Dáil seats were filling up on Monday night.

In an impromptu walkabout around Dublin’s Moore Street, the Sinn Féin president was asked whether she will be the next leader of Ireland.

“I may well be the next Taoiseach, yes,” she said.

Counts were still ongoing in five of the 39 constituencies by 7.30pm on Monday.

A total of 146 of the 160 Dáil seats had been filled by Monday evening with Sinn Féin still leading the way with the highest number of seats at 37.

Fine Gael had secured 32 seats followed by 31 Fianna Fáil seats, ten Green party seats, six Labour seats, five Solidarity-People Before Profit seats, five Social Democrat seats and 20 Independent seats.

As counting continued in five constituencies, Ms McDonald claimed that Sinn Féin had “won” the election on the basis it had received the largest share of the popular vote.

The party has already secured its highest ever total in an Irish election, with 37 Sinn Féin TDs elected so far. However, Fianna Fáil is still expected to be the largest party in terms of seat numbers.

Election 2020 SEE FULL RESULTS

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Ms McDonald said she was glad that Mr Martin had “come to his senses” when making comments on Sunday that seemed to open the door to possible talks with Sinn Féin.

This was a departure from his consistent line during the campaign that Fianna Fáil would not agree to any arrangement with Sinn Féin.

Ms McDonald said her preference remains a government without either of the two formerly largest parties, but added that “grown up people” sit down and talk.

Also speaking this morning, Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary said his party would “certainly” be willing to talk to Sinn Féin.

State of play

A total of 14 seats have yet to be filled in Cavan-Monaghan, Sligo-Leitrim, Dublin South-West, Longford-Westmeath and Wicklow on Monday evening with most counts expected to continue into the night.

Fianna Fáil’s John Lahart and the Green party’s Francis Noel Duffy look set to take the final two seats in Dublin South West while in Wicklow only one of the five seats had been filled after 12 counts.

Sinn Féin’s John Brady took a seat on the first count while the Social Democrats’ Jennifer Whitmore is poised to take the next seat. Former minister for health Simon Harris is next on the table for this five seat constituency followed by Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly and the Green Party’s Steven Matthews.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald celebrates after she was elected in the Dublin central constituency at the RDS Smimmonscourt count centre on Sunday. Photograph: Damien Eagers/The Irish Times

Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy is poised to take the second slot in the four seat constituency of Longford-Westmeath after Sinn Féin’s Sorca Clarke took the first. Fianna Fáil’s Joe Flaherty is expected to take the third while Independent Kevin Boxer Moran and Fine Gael’s Peter Burke remain in the running for the final seat.

In Cavan-Monaghan, two seats remained empty on Monday evening. Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys were both elected on the first count followed by Sinn Féin’s Pauline Tully on the second. Six counts have been held so far with remaining candidates still far off the 12,031 quota needed for election.

Only one of the four seats in Sligo-Leitrim had been filled by Monday evening following thirteen counts and with a quota of 12,137. Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny was elected on the first count with next in line, Independent Marian Harkin, still more than 1,300 votes off the quota by the latest count. Fianna Fáil’s Marc McSharry and Eamon Scanlon look poised to take the remaining two seats.

Casualties

There have been a number of high profile casualties so far. Veteran Fianna Fáil TD Pat the Cope Gallagher lost his seat in Donegal. Minister for Transport Shane Ross lost his seat in Dublin-Rathdown, while his fellow Independent Cabinet minister Katherine Zappone also lost her seat in Dublin South-West. Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty lost her seat in Meath East.

Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor lost her seat in Dún Laoghaire, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger lost her seat in Dublin West and Government chief whip Seán Kyne looks lost his seat in Galway West. The former Labour leader Joan Burton lost her seat in Dublin West, while high-profile Fine Gael backbenchers Kate O’Connell has lost her seat in Dublin Bay South while Fianna Fáil’s Brexit Spokesperson Lisa Chambers lost her seat in Mayo.

Fine Gael’s Catherine Byrne lost her seat in Dublin South Central while Fianna Fáil’s TD Malcolm Byrne, who was elected for the first time in November’s by-election, failed to retain his seat in Wexford.In Clare Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley has lost his seat.