Election 2020: Mary Lou McDonald says SF is in talks to enter government as party set for historic result

Sinn Féin looks poised to win at least 10 extra seats in the 33rd Dáil as it has benefitted from a dramatic surge in support from the voters in the general election.

As counting continues in the 39 constituencies, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she has been in touch with the Greens, Social Democrats and People Before Profit to arrange government formation talks.

Speaking at the RDS, she said she wants to explore whether such a new government would be possible.

“I also have consistently said that I will talk to and listen to everybody, I think that is what grown-ups do and that is what democracy demands.”

Live updates from the counts are available on our Election 2020 live blog.

She said it was “not sustainable” for either Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar or Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin “to say they will not speak to us, representatives of such a sizeable section of the Irish electorate”.

She said she was not shocked by the countrywide surge in support and acknowledged that the party should have fielded more candidates.

“It is a big statement of change. This is no longer a two-party system. People want a different type of government.

“This election was all about change. Sinn Féin went to the people and we convinced them in large numbers that we are the alternative, we are the vehicle for change.” She said she would “not do another five years of the housing crisis”.

However, outgoing Fine Gael Minister Richard Bruton has said he believes Fine Gael will be in “pole position” to form a government after the votes are counted. Speaking in the RDS, he said that the transfers from Sinn Féin may be crucial for some candidates.

“Most commentators were saying we were in third place, we finished in the lead.”

Fine Gael’s Simon Harris also said his party is still willing to talk about a grand coalition with Fianna Fail. While the party’s first preference was to form a government with other parties such as Labour and the Greens, Mr Harris said a coalition with Fianna Fáil was still an option.

Election 2020 SEE FULL RESULTS

“As a last resort, in the national interest, Fine Gael would seek to talk about forming a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil,” he said.

Sinn Féin gains

Tallies indicate that Sinn Féin can make gains in 12 constituencies, with the possibility of gaining seats in one or two more. That will take its Dáil representation to beyond 30 seats for the first time, a historic high for the party.

Sinn Féin’s Paul Donnelly celebrates after he topped the poll in the Dublin West constituency. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Getty Images

In contrast, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are unlikely to make any material gains. The prospects of any combination of parties reaching a majority of 80 now looks remote, unless there are fundamental shifts in terms of declared positions on coalition partners.

An illustration of the level of Sinn Féin’s support has been the huge personal votes amassed by key party figures including leader Mary Lou McDonald, David Cullinane, Pearse Doherty, Dessie Ellis, and Aengus Ó Snodaigh, all of whom received between 1½ and two quotas each. Party strategists have said if it had run second candidates in some constituencies its total would have reached 40.

In contrast, neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael look in a position to make anticipated gains, with Fine Gael seats in danger in Dublin North-West, Dún Laoghaire, Galway West, and Meath East, where Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty could be a high-profile loser.

Vulnerable seats

Fianna Fáil seats look vulnerable in Roscommon-Galway; Kildare North and Mayo, where its Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers is in difficulty. In addition, target seats in Dublin Central, in Dublin South-Central, and in Dún Laoghaire now look increasingly unlikely.

Among the well-known figures whose seats are vulnerable are Minister for Transport Shane Ross in Dublin Rathdown, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone in Dublin South-West.

Former Labour leader Joan Burton seems certain to lose her seat in Dublin West where Sinn Féin’s Paul Donnelly has topped the poll ahead of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Sinn Féin, according to the tallies, could make gains in unexpected constituencies including Galway West; Tipperary; Roscommon-Galway; Mayo, Wexford, and possibly in both Kildare constituencies.

Counting of votes cast in Saturday’s ballot began at 9am on Sunday.

Fears for Danny Healy-Rae’s seat in Kerry seem misplaced with one-third of boxes open.

A count staff member carries a ballot box before votes are counted at a counting centre in Citywest on Sunday. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Reuters

As the tallies came in, Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane, who is set to top the poll in Waterford, said of his party: “We have the personnel, we have the vision, we have the energy, and we want to be in government. And people know that.”

Mr Cullinane said that “the only way Sinn Féin will end up in opposition is if Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael contrive to keep us out”.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness reiterated his call for his party to talk to Sinn Féin after the election.

“It’s quite clear the message from the electorate is we must now speak to every party and Independents to try and bring together a government that will stay in place for the next five years,” he said.

Asked whether that means a coalition with Sinn Féin, he said: “No, I would be supportive of the party discussing going into government with Sinn Féin.”

Exit poll

An Ipsos MRBI exit poll published on Saturday night indicated Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin were set for an extraordinary tie in their share of the vote.

The results of the poll for The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD are as follows: Fianna Fáil 22.2 per cent, Fine Gael 22.4 per cent, Sinn Féin 22.3 per cent, the Green Party 7.9 per cent, Labour 4.6 per cent, the Social Democrats 3.4 per cent, Solidarity-People Before Profit 2.8 per cent and Independents/others 14.5 per cent.

The poll was taken on Saturday at 250 locations across the State, among 5,376 respondents who had just voted. It has a margin of error of 1.3 per cent.

The uncertainty created by the exit poll has thrown up the possibility of another general election being necessary.

There will be live coverage of the count over the next few days on irishtimes.com with our liveblog, podcasts and analysis as well as up to the minute results from all constituencies. Additional reporting: PA/Reuters