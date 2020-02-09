Election 2020: Mark Ward (Sinn Féin)

North Clondalkin native Mark Ward has retained the seat he first won three months ago in the byelection held after Fine Gael former tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald won a European Parliament seat.

His byelection win followed six months after his local election victory in May last year when he successfully retained the seat on South Dublin County Council that he was co-opted to in 2016 when his party colleague Eoin Ó Broin was elected to the Dáil.

A behavioural therapist, he assists people who have suffered trauma in their lives. The 44 year old is a separated father of three children. He also mentors two GAA teams at Round Tower club.

A self-described “huge Dubs fan” he has a tattoo to prove it and says that one of his proudest moments when he was mayor of south Dublin council was to present a community endeavour award to Dublin manager Jim Gavin who announced on Saturday that he was stepping down.