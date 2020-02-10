Election 2020: Marc MacSharry (Fianna Fáil)

Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on transport, tourism and sport, Marc MacSharry is popular locally and his re-election comes as no surprise.

Son of the former minister for finance and EU commissioner Ray MacSharry, the 46-year-old served as a senator before being elected as a TD in 2016.

It was a long and winding road to the Dáil for MacSharry, who was first elected to the Seanad in 2002.

He stood in the general election in 2011, but was sixth in first preferences.

Over the course of his career with the party, he has been spokesman on a variety of areas including the marine, finance and public expenditure.

In the 32nd Dáil, he was a member of the Public Accounts Committee and was particularly involved in the scrutiny of the FAI’s financial irregularities. He also previously served on the committee of inquiry into the banking crisis.

His main political priority is to “reverse the social exclusion and marginalisation” of the people of Sligo, Leitrim, south Donegal and north Roscommon.