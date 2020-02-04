Election 2020: Left-wing TDs say SF should rule out coalition with FF or FG

Outgoing left wing TDs have said Sinn Féin should rule out a coalition with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael and say Mary Lou McDonald will not be forgiven by many supporters if she does a deal with Micheál Martin or Leo Varadkar.

Paul Murphy, hoping to be re-elected as a Rise TD in Dublin South West, said the Sinn Féin surge is being driven by those who want a change from Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael-led governments.

Mr Murphy also predicted a strong turnout in working class areas on polling day on Saturday because voters want change.

He said the turnout in “working class areas in South Dublin County Council, in west Tallaght” was 25 per cent at the local elections last year.

“The turnout will be at least doubled,” Mr Murphy added in a prediction of this Saturday’s turnout. “The mood is for change.”

However, he issued a warning to Ms McDonald that her vote, if it is in line with recent strong poll showings, is “a vote for a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael”. “The voters are clear they don’t want Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael in government.”

“What is very clear is that those voting for Sinn Féin want to get rid of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and that is a very strong motivation, combined with breaking inequality and the housing crisis.

“If Sinn Féin end up using those votes to go into coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, their voters will be very disappointed. Because they are effectively in government together and have been in power for the last 100 years.

‘Against the interests’

“If they [Sinn Féin] go into a government against the interests of those who voted for them they will definitely pay a price.”

Mr Murphy pointed to the findings of the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll, when respondents were asked what their preferred coalition option would be. The various permutations featured either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael but the biggest percentage – 23 per cent - chose “none of these/other”.

“The biggest percentage of all said none of the above,” Mr Murphy said. “People want neither.

“If Mary Lou came out and said I am not going into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael that would still make a difference.”

Solidarity’s Mick Barry, hoping to hold his seat in Cork North West, made similar arguments.

“The rise of Sinn Féin reflects a strong desire for change and for an end to the Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil duopoly,” he said. “This desire is particularly strong in working class areas. Solidarity-People Before Profit will in no circumstances do any coalition deal with either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil. I think Sinn Féin should follow our example and rule it out too.”

Sources on the left, however, say they may benefit from the Sinn Féin surge if Ms McDonald’s candidates post significant surpluses and then transfer to the left in later counts.