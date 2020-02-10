Election 2020: Kieran O’Donnell (Fine Gael)

Kieran O’Donnell (56) has been re-elected to Limerick City Council, taking the seat vacated by Fine Gael colleague and former minister for finance Michael Noonan, who has retired.

Mr O’Donnell had been a TD from 2011 to 2016, when the party won two seats, but he lost it in 2016, after which he migrated to the Seanad, where he was elected to the Cultural and Educational Panel.

He first participated in electoral politics as a Limerick county councillor and is a nephew of former minister for the Gaeltacht Tom O’Donnell, who was a TD for more than a quarter of a century and a Munster MEP.

He is a chartered accountant and regularly speaks on financial issues. He is married with two sons and two daughters,