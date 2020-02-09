Election 2020: John Brady (Sinn Féin)

Wicklow – Elected on first count

Sinn Féin TD John Brady

Elected in 2016, Sinn Féin’s John Brady was the party’s first Dáil representative in Wicklow for almost 100 years.

The 46-year-old’s popularity stayed strong over the course of the last Dáil, as he retained his seat for the second election in a row.

A member of the Oireachtas Committee on Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Brady has campaigned heavily against the JobPath scheme, bogus self-employment and zero-hour contracts.

A self-employed carpenter by trade, he became a full-time public representative in 2013 after his business folded due to the economic downturn.

In 2004, he first became involved with elected politics when he won a town council seat in Bray, Co Wicklow. Five years later, he secured a county council seat.

In 2014, he came under the spotlight when he and his family received an eviction notice over work he carried out on his council house a decade previously without planning permission.

The married father of five lives in Bray and has been vocal on infrastructure issues for the area.