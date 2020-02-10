Election 2020: Jennifer Whitmore (Social Democrats)

Jennifer Whitmore (45), a Social Democrats councillor for the Greystones area, is a first-time TD for Wicklow.

The mother of four was a founding member of the party, and has been a councillor since 2014. She spent 10 years in Australia, where she worked as a policy analyst developing environmental law, water management and energy policies alongside government ministers.

Prior to working in Australia, she worked in fisheries and aquaculture in Ireland at a national and European level.

She returned to Ireland in 2010, and has been working as a full-time public representative for the past six years. Among the key areas she has been campaigning on locally include empowering local communities, improving public transport, supporting schools and developing more eco-friendly local government policies.

She lives in Delgany, Co Wicklow, with her husband Tony and her four children aged between 13 and four years.