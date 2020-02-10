Election 2020: Jackie Cahill (Fianna Fáil)

Jackie Cahill, first elected to the Dáil in 2016, is well known in the farming and agricultural community through his long history lobbying on their behalf.

A popular man in rural Ireland, the Thurles farmer says he is a “tough negotiator” for farmers at national and European level.

He was appointed to the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine in the last Dáil.

Cahill (56) was asked as a teenager by his father to work on the family farm and he has continued with that dedication to agriculture ever since.

He was president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association between 2005 and 2011, was chairman of the National Dairy Council for four years and was elected as a councillor with Tipperary County Council in 2014 for the Thurles-Templemore area.

He was a member of Bord Bia, vice-chairman of the Irish Dairy Board for three years and a member of the European Milk Board for 10 years. Cahill has also been heavily involved with the Thurles Greyhound Stadium over the years.