Election 2020: Jack Chambers (Fianna Fáil)

The youngest TD in the last Dáil when he was elected at his first attempt, Jack Chambers (29) is the party’s spokesman on defence.

When he was first elected he was junior spokesman on health with a focus on the National Drugs Strategy but was promoted to the front bench the following year.

He is a member of the Oireachtas Justice, Climate Change and Seanad Reform committees.

Born in Galway, he grew up mainly in Dublin, has a law and political science degree from Trinity College and spent some time studying medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

He topped the poll for the Castleknock electoral area in the 2014 local elections and also served as deputy mayor of Fingal.

Engaging and smart, he is combative in debates and regularly heckles in the Dáil chamber and in interviews. His aggressive response to questions on RTÉ’s the Claire Byrne Show during a climate change debate in the election campaign prompted negative social media reaction.