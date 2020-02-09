Election 2020: Imelda Munster (Sinn Féin)

A member of Sinn Féin for more than 30 years, Imelda Munster first joined national politics in 2016. She was a councillor for Louth County Council after the 2004 election, and was re-elected in 2009.

During her time as a local representative, she was chairwoman of Co Louth’s housing strategic policy committee. She is a self-described advocate for social justice and equality, campaigning for local services.

Prior to her election to the Oireachtas, Munster campaigned for health services. In 2013 she was vocal about the suspension of a chronic pain clinic at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. She continued to be vocal about her concerns for the sector in the Dáil, particularly in relation to cost overruns at the National Children’s Hospital.

She was involved in testy exchanges with the chairman of the hospital, Fred Barry, last December over the lack of certainty around the final cost of the project. Munster is married with two daughters and lives in Drogheda.