Election 2020: Green Party will win up to 15 seats, says Ryan

Green Party leader Eamonn Ryan has predicted his party will won up to 15 seats in the general election this weekend, saying it will pick up rural seats as well as urban ones.

Mr Ryan accepted that climate change has not played as central an issue in the general election as had been thought as more immediate issues such as housing, health and crime had come to the fore.

However, he rejected the suggestion his own party’s message on climate change had not been sufficiently coherent or potent. He said the party was broadly satisfied with its campaign.

“We have to provide actual ways in which we can help people solve the challenge of climate change by giving prosperity. [That could come through] encouraging walking, cycling and public transport, by giving warmer and more comfortable homes, by creating a future for young Irish farmers to make rural Ireland thrive.

“I don’t think we could have done any better,” he said.

Election Daily Pod Feb 6th

He said the election would be a big change for the Greens. “We are no longer a small party. We are one of the few parties running in every constituency,” he said.

Review

Asked about Mayo candidate Saoirse McHugh’s comments where she said she wanted the non-jury Special Criminal Court abolished, he said he agreed a review wold be needed but there were certain exceptional circumstances where such a court was needed.

“There is a real issue around the intimidation of people,” he said.

“We recognise that in certain circumstances there should be a last resort but it should only work as a last resort,” he said.

He said that he would favour a review.

He pointed to the recent gang violence in Drogheda and Dublin and the reality where people were being intimidated by criminals.

He said if the DPP raised concerns about raising a jury, he would favour the continuing of the current arrangements.