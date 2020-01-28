Election 2020: Galway debate sees no outright winner emerge
Inside Politics: Most of the seven leaders declared themselves happy with performances
The seven party leaders at the debate held at the National University of Ireland Galway. Photograph: Niall Carson/Getty Images
Good morning.
Two down, two to go. The second leaders’ debate of the general election wrapped up just after 11.30pm in the National University of Galway last night, and most of the leaders departing the campus - spinning as they left - declared themselves happy.