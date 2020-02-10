Election 2020: Francis Noel Duffy (Green Party)

Noel Duffy (48) has been a Green Party councillor in South Dublin since 2014.

He has stood for the Dáil in Dublin South West on three previous occasions – in 2011, 2014 (by-election) and 2016.

He sits on the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly where he has particularly championed the extension of the Dublin Metro.

He is an architect, having studied in London and in Dublin and now teaches at Technological University (TU) Dublin.

He has lived in London, Paris, New York and Sydney where he says public transport infrastructure is at a far greater level of development than in Dublin and he says he will champion the issues in the Dáil.

He was born in London and moved back to Ireland with his family in 1982, settling in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, where he attended the Patrician High School.

He is married to Green Party TD for Dublin Rathdown, Catherine Martin. They have three children aged 12, 11 and 9.