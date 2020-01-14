Election 2020: Finian McGrath decides to not run for re-election

Finian McGrath, the Dublin Bay North TD and Minister of State for Disability Issues, has confirmed he was will not seek re-election.

In a statement, Mr McGrath said: “I wish to announce that I will not be standing in the forthcoming General Election for the 33rd Dáil. I have given this matter careful consideration and believe this is the correct decision for my family and me.

"I am far from retiring and will remain involved in political activism, supporting disability issues. I hope to spend time encouraging some of the 13 per cent of Ireland’s population who have some form of disability to get involved in politics at a local or national level.

“I have successfully contested four Dáil elections and one city council election and my political record shows that I have been radical, pragmatic, open and always willing to take responsibility to serve my constituents. I am proud to have negotiated Programme for Government agreements with four different Taoisigh during my twenty-one years in public office (1999 -2020).

"In 2016, with the support of my election team and my Independent Alliance colleagues I made the decision to become a member of Government and more significantly to sit at Cabinet as Minister for Disabilities.”