Election 2020: Fine Gael promises to hire 5,000 nurses and cut tax

Fine Gael has pledged to reform Ireland’s health service by increasing funding by €5 billion over the next five years, recruiting 5,000 nurses and delivering free GP care for all children.

Launching the party’s election manifesto in Dublin on Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said progress on health and housing “is gathering momentum”.

“I meet people every day and I know the worry, frustration and concerns around the pace of progress in health and housing. Today we are laying out our plans to build on what has been done, with a particular focus on home ownership and universal healthcare,” he said.

Key commitments in the manifesto ahead of the February 8th General Election, include:

– an increase in the point at which the higher rate of tax kicks in to €50,000 for a single person and and to €100,000 for a couple;

– an increase in the USC income exemption threshold from €13,000 to €20,500;

– the creation of 200,000 jobs;

– the expansion of help-to-buy scheme for first-time buyers;

– the recruitment of up to 700 gardaí every year over the next five years and the implementation of Garda reforms.

“An improving economy and the careful management of our public finances, along with the sensitive stewardship of the upcoming Brexit trade negotiations, will enable us to drive that momentum and provide more houses, more hospital beds, more nurses and gardaí, deliver climate action, and drive tax reform,” Mr Varadkar added.