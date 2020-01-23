Election 2020: Fine Gael likely to be happier after leaders’ debate

Inside Politics: Varadkar seemed better prepared than Martin and struck a more humble tone than in Dáil exchanges

Fiach Kelly Deputy Political Editor

The Taoiseach was widely judged to have bested Micheál Martin in their first head-to-head televised debate

Good morning.

Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael probably left the Virgin Media studios in Ballymount the happier last night after the Taoiseach was widely judged to have bested Micheál Martin in their first head-to-head televised debate.

