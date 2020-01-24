Election 2020: Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil to set out vision for the country

Inside Politics: Both parties are unveiling manifestos amid criticism over ‘insane’ election promises

Jennifer Bray

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will unveil their vision for the country. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

With two weeks to go before polling day, today is the day we finally get a look at some of the party manifestos.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will unveil their vision for the country so we can expect further promises on childcare, the economy, education, health, justice and housing, among other topics.

