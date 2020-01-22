Election 2020: Fine Gael faces uphill climb to return to power
Inside Politics: Latest Irish Times poll finds 75 per cent of voters are in favour of change of government
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – at the mart in Fermoy, Co Cork – is up against it. Photograph: Douglas O’Connor
The general election campaign has been under way for a week now, and observation of its daily events - as well as the measurement of public opinion contained in our Ipsos MRBI opinion poll - lead to only one conclusion: it is not going well for Fine Gael. This morning’s newspaper headlines bear this out.