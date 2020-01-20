Election 2020: Expect to see multi-billion euro pledges this week
Inside Politics: Pension issue comes to fore as parties prepare to publish manifestos
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured during a media briefing at Government Buildings. File photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times
As we face into the second week of the general election campaign we can expect many spending promises with the main parties due to launch their housing and health policies this week, as well as their manifestos.
Expect to see multi-billion euro pledges, and expect to hear the parties justify these by stating that each plan has been “individually costed”.