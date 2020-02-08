Election 2020 exit poll: Results will give first indication of outcome

The Irish Times is publishing exit poll results as soon as voting ends at 10pm on Saturday, giving the first indication of the outcome of 2020 General Election.

The poll, carried out by the Irish Times’ pollsters Ipsos MRBI, has been commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD.

Sampling for the poll has been taking place all day on Saturday across the country among 5,000 respondents.

The results of the poll are being announced simultaneously at 10pm by The Irish Times and on RTE 1 television.

Exit polls carried out for The Irish Times by Ipsos MRBI have in the past predicted the election results with a high degree of accuracy.

