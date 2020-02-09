Election 2020 exit poll analysis: Sinn Féin surge shows generational split

Fine Gael won only 15.5 per cent of the votes among the youngest age 18 to 24 age group

Stephen Collins

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, with local councillor Seamas McGrattan, casting her vote. Photograph: PA

The dead heat between the three biggest parties in the general election reflects a remarkable generational divide between those who voted for the two Civil War parties and those who voted for Sinn Féin.

It is clear from the exit poll that the surge of support for Sinn Féin among younger voters turned the election into a three way contest – the first time this has happened in the history of the state.

