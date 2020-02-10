Election 2020: Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin)

Eoin Ó Broin (47) is from Cabinteely, Dublin, and educated at Blackrock College, the University of East London and Queen’s University, Belfast. He was the national organiser of Ógra Sinn Féin between 1995 and 1997 and elected to Belfast City Council in 2001, stepping down in 2004.

He has written several books, including Matxinada – Basque Nationalism and Radical Basque Youth Movements, which was published in English in 2004 and in Spanish in 2005. His second book, Sinn Féin and the Politics of Left Republicanism, was published in 2009. Most recently, Home: Why Public Housing is The Answer, was published last year.

He was an unsuccessful election candidate for Dún Laoghaire in the 2007 general election. He ran for Dublin Mid-West at the 2011 general election and was beaten to the last seat by Derek Keating ( Fine Gael). In 2013 he was co-opted by Sinn Féin onto South Dublin County Council and in the 2016 general election he topped the poll in the Dublin Mid-West.

He lives in Clondalkin with his partner, former Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan.